Discover Coronado Funds Critical Destination Safety Programs

Continuing to keep Coronado safe for visiting groups, guests and residents, Discover Coronado, the City of Coronado’s official destination marketing organization, has budgeted tens of thousands of dollars for safety initiatives since 2019. Most recently, four state-of-the-art cameras were donated by Discover Coronado to strengthen the ability of Coronado’s Emergency Operations Center. Perched atop both the Hotel del Coronado and Loews Coronado Bay Resort, the cameras will help monitor unsafe wave activity, rising tides, police activity and vessel traffic – all typically difficult to track in portions of San Diego Bay and the Pacific.

According to Todd Little, executive director of Discover Coronado, “These cameras will be of tremendous help, reducing the risk of catastrophic coastal destruction and other dangers.” The Hotel del Coronado and Loews Coronado Bay Resort have donated roof-top space for the cameras as well as related apparatus and are covering the costs of annual electricity needed for it all to function smoothly.

“Tools, tactics and training are the three keys to destination safety,” Little added. “Improving the desirability of Coronado as a destination is a core mission of Discover Coronado. Enhancing and reinforcing safety efforts here is critical, and we are committed to supporting the needs of local police, the fire department, and lifeguards.“

Additional safety programs Discover Coronado has recently funded include:

Seminars focusing on de-escalation techniques for hotel security teams and Coronado police officers.

Encrypted wi-fi for all emergency communications at the Coronado Island Marriott Resort.

Opticom surveillance cameras at the Hotel del Coronado, Loews Coronado Bay Resort and Coronado Island Marriott so Coronado’s emergency vehicles to have immediate access to resort property as well as the ability to leave quickly for other emergencies in the city.

Training for hotel security and Coronado public safety teams pertaining to human and sex trafficking.

An upgraded radio system at the Glorietta Bay Inn to streamline communications between staff, front desk, and Coronado public safety teams.

About Discover Coronado

Founded in 2010, Discover Coronado is the City of Coronado’s official destination marketing organization, tasked with enriching and enhancing Coronado as a destination to spur spending by overnight guests. The nonprofit organization’s important efforts generate the City’s Transient Occupancy Tax (TOT), which provides many key public benefits to the residents of Coronado – ultimately improving quality of life in the area.





