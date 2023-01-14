Where Do Chefs Go for Seafood in San Diego?

Do you wonder where chefs go for their seafood?

Look no further than Catalina Offshore Products. Chefs and restaurants buy their fish there, and so can you; they gladly welcome the public. Not only do they sell fantastic seafood, but Catalina also has a small but thoughtfully planned out market. Definitely bridgeworthy.

The market feels like a chef’s pantry. You’ll find bourbon barrel-aged soy and ponzu sauce from Bourbon Barrel Foods; Kewpie mayonnaise from Japan which contains no egg whites, only yolks and a touch of MSG, giving it a rich, umami taste; and Crunchy Garlic with Chili Oil and Bachan’s Japanese Barbecue Sauce – two condiments every pantry should stock.

Also, cedar planks for cooking fish on the grill and all the things you need for rolling sushi: bamboo mats, nori, sushi rice, wasabi, and ginger.

Wednesday through Saturday they offer sushi, and on Friday’s poke – all made in house. I have had lunch in the parking lot more than once.

Catalina offshore is a hidden gem tucked away in an industrial area right off Morena Boulevard. A short drive will pay dividends in the quality of the fish you buy and the time you spend shopping.

When I’m not writing mouth-watering food articles, I’m busy with my Olive Avenue Supper Club, which has been offering culinary experiences here in Coronado for several years. Many of our specialties involve fresh fish and shellfish. Low-country seafood boils, oyster roasts, paella, and cedar-planked sides of salmon have made Olive Avenue a regular customer at Catalina Offshore.

Oysters topped the charts this past summer. We shucked four hundred for a Safe Harbor Coronado event. We served oysters raw on the half shell with a simple mignonette as well as roasted topped with chipotle bourbon butter; guests couldn’t get enough. Catalina has always had my back, no matter how big the order. They even sell my favorite New Haven-style oyster shuckers with a slightly bent tip.

I often have a fair amount of stops when preparing for a paella party. Picking up the shrimp, mussels, and clams the day of the event is one of those stops. I don’t have time to worry about finding parking or competing with a fish market’s lunch rush because they also run a restaurant. I need to grab it and go. I love the convenience of the Catalina’s location and its focus on selling seafood.

I have purchased fresh fish from the docks and love to dine at various fish markets, but my go-to is Catalina Offshore Products. The crew is friendly and knowledgeable. They care about you and their products. For a no-nonsense in-and-out experience, it’s worth the drive over the bridge to give them a try. Tip them accordingly.

