Monday, January 9, 2023
Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Criminal Threat & Harassment, Indecent Exposure (12/31-1/6)

1 min.
By Bella Villarin

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on Coronado Bay Bridge
Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and B Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and 7th Street
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and C Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Coronado Bay Bridge
Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on H Avenue
No injuries reported.

Arrests:

12/31/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 4000 block of Coronado Bay Road
31 year old female

12/31/2022: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on Orange Avenue and C Avenue
31 year old male

12/31/2022: Possession of a Controlled Substance and Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Felony on 1400 block of 2nd Street
29 year old female

1/2/2023: False Vehicle Registration – Misdemeanor on 300 block of A Avenue
65 year old male

1/3/2023: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 700 block of A Avenue
30 year old male

1/4/2023: Violation of a Court Order and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on Ocean Boulevard and Isabella Avenue
48 year old male

1/4/2023: Criminal Threats and Harassment – Misdemeanor on Avenida Del Sol
23 year old male

1/5/2023: Indecent Exposure – Misdemeanor on 800 block of Alameda Boulevard
47 year old male

1/5/2023: Battery – Misdemeanor on 600 block of D Avenue
63 year old male

1/6/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 9th Street
59 year old female



Bella Villarin
Bella Villarin
Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015. She was born in Japan, and after a short stay in Virginia, traveled extensively throughout Asia while living in Singapore and picking up another language. A junior at Coronado High School, Bella can be found at the driving range or golf course when not in school, studying, writing, playing the guitar, or spending time with her family. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.