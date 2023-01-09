Coronado Crime Report: Criminal Threat & Harassment, Indecent Exposure (12/31-1/6)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on Coronado Bay Bridge

Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and B Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and 7th Street

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and C Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Coronado Bay Bridge

Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on H Avenue

No injuries reported.

Arrests:

12/31/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 4000 block of Coronado Bay Road

31 year old female

12/31/2022: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on Orange Avenue and C Avenue

31 year old male

12/31/2022: Possession of a Controlled Substance and Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Felony on 1400 block of 2nd Street

29 year old female

1/2/2023: False Vehicle Registration – Misdemeanor on 300 block of A Avenue

65 year old male

1/3/2023: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 700 block of A Avenue

30 year old male

1/4/2023: Violation of a Court Order and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on Ocean Boulevard and Isabella Avenue

48 year old male

1/4/2023: Criminal Threats and Harassment – Misdemeanor on Avenida Del Sol

23 year old male

1/5/2023: Indecent Exposure – Misdemeanor on 800 block of Alameda Boulevard

47 year old male

1/5/2023: Battery – Misdemeanor on 600 block of D Avenue

63 year old male

1/6/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 9th Street

59 year old female





