The City of Coronado John D. Spreckels Center is seeking input from adults 50+ on programming ideas via a digital survey. What classes, activities and events would you like to see offered? This centrally located gathering place is a bustling hub for adults 50 and better.

Let us know how we can serve you! Please scan the QR code and share your thoughts through January 18. Hard copy surveys are available at the Spreckels Center, 1019 7th Street, Coronado.

Call 619-522-7343 with questions.