Christmas Tree Recycling 2022

Tree Recycling

Christmas trees, including flocked trees, may be recycled by using either the EDCO green waste curbside program or the drop-off program.

Curbside

For the green waste curbside program,

place four-foot maximum sections of your tree into your yard waste recycling container(s), or

Drop-off Sites

The drop-off program is available from December 27, 2022, to January 15, 2023. Drop off your Christmas tree (no size restrictions) at one of the following two locations:

Glorietta Bay boat launch parking lot

Cays Park parking lot.

Look for the large roll-off dumpsters. Please do not include any trash. For more information about how to reduce, reuse, and recycle gift wrapping and holiday decorations, please visit EDCO’s website.

Christmas tree drop-off locations near Community Center and in the Cays:

Christmas Tree Recycling Tips

Strung lights cannot be recycled. They tangle the machines and cause the system to shut down for de-tangling.

Flocked or fake snow (flock) contains chemicals. Therefore, these trees cannot be composted.

If you choose to use tinsel it must be completely removed from your tree (and placed in the trash) before it can be recycled. The best option, don’t buy tinsel. It is a wasteful single-use plastic.

Make sure to remove all ornaments, garlands, lights, nails, tree bags, and tree stands (metal or plastic) before recycling.

Reuse or donate artificial trees that are in good condition. Purchasing new plastic trees create more waste and greenhouse gasses. You’d need to use them for at least 20 years to show any environmental benefit.

Don’t let real trees sit around too long after the holidays. They can dry out and become fire hazards. Organic wreaths and similar organic decorations can be recycled with trees.





