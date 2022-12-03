Sharp Brain Health Discussion

It’s never too late to make changes to improve the health of your brain. Find out more about this important topic with Sharp Coronado Hospital’s Marriage and Family Therapist, Veronica Campbell. She will teach attendees how diet, exercise and lifestyle choices can help your mind and body to function at its best.

This presentation will be held at the John D. Spreckels Center, 1019 Seventh Street, on Thursday, December 15 from 2 to 3 pm. Registration is not required, and the public is welcome free of charge. For questions, please call 619-522-7343.

Sharp Coronado Hospital’s trained physicians and healthcare workers provide quality presentations free to the public every month. This is a great way to learn more about strategies to stay healthy!





