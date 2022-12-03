Saturday, December 3, 2022
CommunityCommunity News

Sharp Brain Health Discussion

0 min.
By City of Coronado

It’s never too late to make changes to improve the health of your brain. Find out more about this important topic with Sharp Coronado Hospital’s Marriage and Family Therapist, Veronica Campbell. She will teach attendees how diet, exercise and lifestyle choices can help your mind and body to function at its best.

This presentation will be held at the John D. Spreckels Center, 1019 Seventh Street, on Thursday, December 15 from 2 to 3 pm. Registration is not required, and the public is welcome free of charge. For questions, please call 619-522-7343.

Sharp Coronado Hospital’s trained physicians and healthcare workers provide quality presentations free to the public every month. This is a great way to learn more about strategies to stay healthy!



City of Coronado
City of Coronadohttp://www.coronado.ca.us/recreation

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.