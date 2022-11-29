Soroptimist Tent at Artisans Alley to Host Succulents by Aimee to Support Women & Children in Need

Find Succulents by Aimee at the Artisans Alley on December 3, 2022

The Soroptimist elves are fast at work building succulent arrangements and ornaments for your holiday home décor and gift giving, to be offered at Artisans Alley, the annual artisans holiday market.

The Soroptimist tent will host Succulents by Aimee and all proceeds will go to Soroptimist International Coronado (SIC), which supports women and children at risk. Some of the organizations supported by SIC include: the Barrio Logan College Institute, Free to Thrive, Homestart, Casa Hogar, Responsibility (a school to help education children living around the municipal dumps of Tijuana, Mexico and Matagalpa, Nicaragua) and Generate Hope, among others. SIC also hosts scholarships for women heads of households who are struggling to finish their degrees, the Live Your Dream award, as well as a number of scholarships for Coronado seniors.

Aimee Thibodeau Richards has become famous among Soroptimists and the broader Coronado community with her gorgeous succulent arrangements that she has generously donated to fundraisers for SIC. Aimee offered her talents up to auction in the past for Coronado Soroptimist fundraising events, garnering such a quick sale of her fountain succulent arrangement, that SIC requested that she quickly offer a second (which she quickly agreed to and which also garnered its “buy now” value almost immediately). Additionally, Aimee has funded Soroptimist with her succulents of the month auction prize and with crafting sessions wherein Soroptimists and friends crafted their own holiday succulent centerpieces.

Find Succulents by Aimee at Artisans Alley, December 3 at the Village Elementary playground at the corner of 7th Street and H Avenue.

Any women interested in joining SIC in its commitment to a world where women and girls together achieve their individual and collective potential, realize aspirations and have an equal voice in creating strong, peaceful communities worldwide are invited to email [email protected].





