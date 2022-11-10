Take a Veteran to School Day at Coronado Middle School

Annual outreach initiative linking schools across America with Veterans

On Wednesday, November 9, Spectrum helped to organize a special event at Coronado Middle School as part of The HISTORY Channel’s Take a Veteran to School Day outreach initiative. The 12th annual event honored veteran guests to present them with a heartfelt “thank you” for their service.

The program began at approximately 7:30 am in Coronado Middle School’s Granzer Hall and featured a “Line of Gratitude” by Coronado Middle School students. From there, veterans visited classrooms to talk with students.

Take a Veteran to School Day is The HISTORY Channel’s popular public affairs outreach program, connecting veterans from all walks of life with students in schools and communities nationwide. In 2022, schools in all 50 states were expected to participate. As part of this campaign, The HISTORY Channel offers participating schools curriculum-based educational materials at www.veterans.com as well as short videos and additional resources, all provided free-of-charge.

Take a Veteran to School Day is a key component of The HISTORY Channel’s Mission to Honor initiative which recognizes and supports veterans and military families. HISTORY is also a proud partner of many veterans-based non-profits including Team Rubicon, a veteran-led humanitarian and disaster relief organization.

All photos courtesy of Charter Communications





