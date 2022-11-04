Friday, November 4, 2022
Sharp Coronado Hospital Expands Microneedling Services

1 min.
Coronado residents looking to treat themselves to a little self-care and pampering need to look no further than Sharp Coronado Hospital’s Sewall Healthy Living Center (HLC). The Sewall HLC’s microneedling services have been so popular, they’ve added a therapist and can now offer more appointments to residents seeking skin revitalization.

Microneedling is a procedure that uses small needles to prick the skin and generate new collagen to create smoother, firmer and more toned skin. It’s used on the face, neck, hands and scalp to address issues such as scarring, wrinkles and large pores, with a post-treatment expected downtime of one day.

Each microneedling session, which lasts 50 minutes, creates microchannels in the skin, inducing the skin’s own repair response to produce collagen and elastin. This makes skin tighter and smoother, and offers skin rejuvenation by enhancing the absorption of skin care products.

The Sewall Healthy Living Center at Sharp Coronado Hospital offers a safe, welcoming, spa-like destination. Team members are dedicated to helping achieve guests’ personal health and fitness goals and can customize care to meet their needs with a wide range of services, including integrative spa therapies, rehabilitation and fitness.

For more information, call 619-522-3798, email HLC@sharp.com or visit the Sewall HLC website.

