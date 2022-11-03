CUSD Hiring Instructional Assistants

Thursday, November 3, 2022
Coronado Unified School District is hiring Instructional Assistants and Instructional Assistant Behavior Health Care (IABHC) workers beginning immediately.

“We are actively recruiting to fill these positions, which include a generous health and welfare package,” said Human Resources Director Armando Farias.

In addition to the health and welfare benefits, salaries for the positions range from $15.50 to $23.10 per hour, and from 30 to 32.5 hours per week.

Applicants should have a high school or equivalent diploma and two letters of recommendation. More information and online applications can be found by searching ‘Coronado Unified’ at edjoin.org. For additional support in navigating the application process please call Tanya Villegas in the CUSD Human Resources office at 619-522-8900 ext. 1010.

Source: Coronado Unified School District

 



