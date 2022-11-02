Thursday, November 3, 2022
Sports

How You Can Help Support Coronado JV Pop Warner Cheer

1 min.

Help Pop Warner cheer get to Nationals!

By Managing Editor

Submitted content

The Pop Warner Coronado JV Islanders cheer won 2nd place at their competition in October! The majority of the team had never competed but they did fantastic. The team will be heading to regionals in November in Long Beach with hopes of Nationals in Florida in December. The cost is about $1,700-$2,000 per girl and they are really hoping to get the girls there. Anything helps and the team is grateful for the support of the community!

Venmo @nadocheer

If you can contribute to this wonderful group of young ladies they’d be so appreciative! They have worked so hard for this opportunity! Your generous donations will be used to rent floor space on real cheer mats in a cheer gym (they currently practice at Spreckels Park) and to cover travel expenses to competitions.

If you see them around town fundraising, please stop and congratulate this team of dedicated young women!

Thank you Nado!
Go Islanders 🗿💚

Venmo @nadocheer



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2022, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.