How You Can Help Support Coronado JV Pop Warner Cheer

Submitted content

The Pop Warner Coronado JV Islanders cheer won 2nd place at their competition in October! The majority of the team had never competed but they did fantastic. The team will be heading to regionals in November in Long Beach with hopes of Nationals in Florida in December. The cost is about $1,700-$2,000 per girl and they are really hoping to get the girls there. Anything helps and the team is grateful for the support of the community!

Venmo @nadocheer

If you can contribute to this wonderful group of young ladies they’d be so appreciative! They have worked so hard for this opportunity! Your generous donations will be used to rent floor space on real cheer mats in a cheer gym (they currently practice at Spreckels Park) and to cover travel expenses to competitions.

If you see them around town fundraising, please stop and congratulate this team of dedicated young women!

Thank you Nado!

Go Islanders 🗿💚





