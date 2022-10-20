Justin Bingham Joins Nabsys as Chief Commercial Officer

Thursday, October 20, 2022
Nabsys, the pioneer in electronic whole-genome mapping, announced that Coronado resident Justin Bingham has joined the company as its Chief Commercial Officer.

Justin Bingham, CCO, Nabsys 2.0

“Justin brings highly relevant experience to Nabsys, both as a consumer of whole-genome technology and data, and as a builder of commercial life sciences organizations,” said Barrett Bready, MD, Nabsys Founder and CEO. “Retaining his leadership as our Chief Commercial Officer is a critical next step as we position electronic whole-genome mapping to address challenges in human health.”

Prior to Nabsys, Justin served on the executive leadership team at CENTOGENE, GmbH as the Senior Vice President of Business Development. “It was during my tenure at CENTOGENE where I was exposed to the huge unmet need for higher resolution whole-genome mapping to better inform and improve clinical diagnostics,” said Bingham. “Current technologies struggle to cost effectively analyze the genome for structural variation. I believe Nabsys is bringing forward technology that will dramatically improve our understanding of structural variants and provide new insights into the underlying causes of disease.”

Justin also has experience launching instruments into the genomics space. He played a pivotal role in the commercialization of the world’s first benchtop DNA assembly instrument, the BioXp system, while at SGI-DNA, Inc. where he was responsible for business development, global sales and marketing. “Nabsys will rely on Justin’s understanding of how to efficiently build and scale a strong commercial organization that meets the needs of the company and our path to growth,” said Kevin DeGeeter, CFO, Nabsys.

Justin lives in Coronado with his wife and children.

