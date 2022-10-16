Islander Girls Golf Match Recap: Western League Champions for Fourth Consecutive Year

This past week for the Islanders was, to no surprise, yet again record-shattering. On Tuesday, October 11, the Girls Varsity Golf Team faced off against their most formidable opponent in the Western League: the Cathedral Catholic Dons. Although the Dons had the home course advantage at Balboa Park Golf Course, the Islanders were certainly a force to be reckoned with.

Thunder rumbled throughout the first few holes of play and the girls were forced to take shelter for 15 minutes due to lightning forecasted nearby. After the delay, the Islanders went back out onto the course and faced windy, rainy conditions. Despite these arduous conditions the girls bested the previous school record they had made just last week on Senior Night with a new record low of 195 against the Dons’ 198, just scratching by with a win over their fiercest rival.

Juniors Ines Izuzquiza and Bella Villarin both had impeccable rounds of one-under par 35, extremely impressive for the conditions they faced. Fellow junior Jasmine Lo tied her second lowest round of the season with a score of three-over par 39. Freshman Elleaire Lyons and senior Mariella Avanni both carded a pair of 43s to round out the Islanders with the narrow win. With this victory, the Islanders are officially crowned Western League Champions for the fourth consecutive year with a spotless league record of 10-0.

On Thursday, October 13, the Islanders traveled to Chula Vista Golf Course to compete in their last regular match of the season against Olympian High School. Conditions at Chula Vista were some of the worst the girls had ever seen; the fairways were muddy due to recent rains and the greens were just recently punched. Although the front nine was fairly flat and straightforward, the uneven lies and wet grass combined with the unfamiliarity of the layout made playing fairly difficult.

Villarin fired her personal record for her entire high school career with a score of three-under par 34. Lyons also shot her individual lowest with a round of four-over par 41, which is incredible considering she had never stepped foot on the course before. Mariella Avanni tied her lowest score of the season with a 42, and junior Emily Scheurer rounded out the Islanders with a round of 50.

Despite the low scores, the Islanders were missing two of their key players and ended up falling to the Eagles by just five strokes 219-214. Nevertheless, the Coronadans were proud to finish the regular season with an overall record of 11-5 and a team differential of 23.05, which places them sixth out of all the schools in San Diego County.

Find Coronado team and individual results here.

Find CIF San Diego County Girls Golf results here.





