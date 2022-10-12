Coronado Crime Report: Deadly Weapon and DUIs (10/1-10/7)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard

Minor injury reported.

Hit and Run on Strand Way

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on McCain Boulevard

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and E Avenue

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on 9th Street and D Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Spain Road and Coronado Cays Boulevard

Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on Pomona Avenue and 3rd Street

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on D Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on A Avenue

Minor injury reported.

Arrests:

10/1/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of 4th Street

26 year old male

10/1/2022: Unlawful Use of a Deadly Weapon – Felony on 1500 block of Orange Avenue

42 year old male

10/2/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 100 block of A Avenue

29 year old male

10/3/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 7400 block of Silver Strand Boulevard

21 year old male

10/3/2022: Lack of Evidence of Vehicle Registration – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Glorietta Place

45 year old male

10/3/2022: Lack of Evidence of Vehicle Registration and Lack of Evidence of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of Isabella Avenue

31 year old female

10/3/2022: Driving a Vehicle Without Consent From the Owner With Intent to Steal – Felony on 3000 block of Plaza Bonita Road

33 year old female

10/4/2022: Bail and Offense Against Public Justice – Misdemeanor on 800 block of Orange Avenue

50 year old male

10/4/2022: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of Park Place

62 year old female

10/4/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of Park Place

58 year old male





