Coronado Crime Report: Deadly Weapon and DUIs (10/1-10/7)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.
Crimes Reported:
Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard
Minor injury reported.
Hit and Run on Strand Way
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on McCain Boulevard
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and E Avenue
No injuries reported.
Hit and Run on 9th Street and D Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Spain Road and Coronado Cays Boulevard
Minor injury reported.
Traffic Accident on Pomona Avenue and 3rd Street
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on D Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on A Avenue
Minor injury reported.
Arrests:
10/1/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of 4th Street
26 year old male
10/1/2022: Unlawful Use of a Deadly Weapon – Felony on 1500 block of Orange Avenue
42 year old male
10/2/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 100 block of A Avenue
29 year old male
10/3/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 7400 block of Silver Strand Boulevard
21 year old male
10/3/2022: Lack of Evidence of Vehicle Registration – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Glorietta Place
45 year old male
10/3/2022: Lack of Evidence of Vehicle Registration and Lack of Evidence of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of Isabella Avenue
31 year old female
10/3/2022: Driving a Vehicle Without Consent From the Owner With Intent to Steal – Felony on 3000 block of Plaza Bonita Road
33 year old female
10/4/2022: Bail and Offense Against Public Justice – Misdemeanor on 800 block of Orange Avenue
50 year old male
10/4/2022: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of Park Place
62 year old female
10/4/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of Park Place
58 year old male