The Coronado Firefighters Association Endorses John Duncan for Coronado City Council

Paid political letter. Learn more here.

Submitted by Coronado Firefighters Association

The Coronado Firefighters Association is very proud to endorse John Duncan for Coronado City Council. As advocates and experts on public safety, we know both through our conversations with John, and John’s comments at public forums, that John has the community’s public safety needs in mind and at heart. We share the belief that public safety is not a subject that can be placed in the back of the line, but one that must be thought of first whenever the city is creating or finding new projects to address. Our firefighters need the tools, equipment, apparatus and staffing to meet the high expectations and demands that our citizens expect and deserve. We need people like John Duncan to address these issues head on and be transparent about the City’s current needs when it comes to the Fire Department and public safety. We believe that John’s 25 years of experience as an attorney and analytical problem solver focused on public safety is what is needed on city council.

