Discover Coronado Sponsors A Taste of Coronado

As part of its ongoing commitment to the community, Discover Coronado – the City of Coronado’s official destination marketing organization – is an official sponsor of A Taste of Coronado, to be held from 5 to 9 pm, Wednesday, October 12 at participating venues throughout the island.

Hosted by the Coronado Junior Woman’s Club, the 13th annual event will feature an array of tasty food and drink samplings, showcasing more than 30 famed Coronado restaurants, bars, and specialty shops – from juiceries to fine dining spots – for an evening of great food, libations, and camaraderie.

The self-guided event is expected to draw more than 800 guests from throughout Coronado’s business districts.

According to Claudia Ludlow, general manager of the Glorietta Bay Inn and treasurer of Discover Coronado, “We hope that by providing financial support, this popular event will continue to grow and flourish – ultimately supporting local businesses and strengthening the City of Coronado’s overall economic health, two core goals of Discover Coronado.”

A portion of the profits from this year’s A Taste of Coronado will benefit Outdoor Outreach, which focuses on connecting youth to the transformative power of the outdoors. Since 1999, more that 17,000 San Diego youth have had the opportunity to hike, bike, kayak, climb, and more with Outdoor Outreach, sharing new experiences, developing their strengths, and building a support system of peers and mentors.

This latest sponsorship is a key part of Discover Coronado’s ongoing support for the Coronado community. Recent donations have totaled nearly $20,000 and include support for the Village Elementary Parent Teacher Organization, the Coronado Schools Foundation, Wounded Warriors, Promenade Concerts, Coronado Cornhole Classic, Coronado’s Historic Home Tour and the Celebrate Coronado event, created by the Chamber of Commerce.

For more information about A Taste of Coronado tickets and participating venues, visit www.atasteofcoronado.com.

About Discover Coronado

Founded in 2010, Discover Coronado is the City of Coronado’s official destination marketing organization, tasked with enriching and enhancing Coronado as a destination to spur local spending by overnight guests. The nonprofit organization’s important efforts generate the City’s Transient Occupancy Tax (TOT), which provides many key public benefits to the residents of Coronado – ultimately improving quality of life in the area.





