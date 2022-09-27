Paid political letter. Learn more here.

Submitted by Helen Kupka

I am endorsing John Duncan for City Council. I cannot lay claim to knowing John Duncan for years, as many have, but he sought me out to get acquainted and listen to my experience and perspective. We have now had quite a few conversations and I believe that he has both the background and the temperament to serve our community well. He really listens and is open to entertaining multiple points of view. After speaking with John and listening to him present his position on issues, I believe that he will work to preserve the charm and nature of our community. Most importantly, he recognizes the compelling requirement to engage with adjacent communities to address both the challenges and the opportunities that we have here in Coronado.

Helen Kupka

President, Coronado Community Foundation





