Tuesday, September 27, 2022
CrimeFeatured

Coronado Crime Report: DUIs, Embezzlement and Firearms

2 min.
By Bella Villarin

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

(September 17 through September 23)

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on 1st Street

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on 1st Street

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on 2nd Street

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on C Avenue and 10th Street

Unknown injury reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Coronado Bay Bridge

Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on H Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard and Attu Avenue

Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on B Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on C Avenue and 4th Street

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and B Avenue

No injuries reported.

Arrests:

9/17/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 300 block of B Avenue

41 year old male

9/17/2022: Public Intoxication, Offense Against Public Justice, and Battery – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of Orange Avenue

39 year old female

9/17/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Drugs – Misdemeanor on 900 block of Orange Avenue

19 year old male

9/17/2022: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 400 block of Glorietta Boulevard

25 year old male

9/18/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 400 block of A Avenue

26 year old male

9/18/2022: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 5000 block of Silver Strand Boulevard

61 year old male

9/20/2022: Child Molestation – Felony on 800 block of Jackman Street

58 year old male

9/20/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 300 block of Orange Avenue

59 year old female

9/20/2022: Driving Without a License and Lack of Evidence of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle – Misdemeanor on 3800 block of State Route 75

24 year old male

9/20/2022: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on Orange Avenue and Adella Avenue

29 year old male

9/20/2022: Driving While License Suspended, Lack of Evidence of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle, and Lack of Evidence of Vehicle Registration – Misdemeanor on 700 block of Olive Avenue

34 year old male

9/21/2022: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 1300 block of Orange Avenue

20 year old male

9/21/2022: Embezzlement – Misdemeanor on 100 block of B Avenue

43 year old male

9/21/2022: Receiving Stolen Property – Felony on 2000 block of National Avenue

32 year old male

9/23/2022: Owning an Invalid Firearm and Carrying a Loaded Firearm in Public – Felony on 800 block of 1st Street

19 year old male

9/23/2022: Carrying a Concealed Firearm, Carrying a Loaded Firearm in Public, and Unlawful Use of a Deadly Weapon – Felony on 800 block of 1st Street

19 year old male



Bella Villarin
Bella Villarin
Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015. She was born in Japan, and after a short stay in Virginia, traveled extensively throughout Asia while living in Singapore and picking up another language. A junior at Coronado High School, Bella can be found at the driving range or golf course when not in school, studying, writing, playing the guitar, or spending time with her family. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2022, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.