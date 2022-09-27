Coronado Crime Report: DUIs, Embezzlement and Firearms

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

(September 17 through September 23)

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on 1st Street

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on 1st Street

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on 2nd Street

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on C Avenue and 10th Street

Unknown injury reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Coronado Bay Bridge

Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on H Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard and Attu Avenue

Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on B Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on C Avenue and 4th Street

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and B Avenue

No injuries reported.

Arrests:

9/17/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 300 block of B Avenue

41 year old male

9/17/2022: Public Intoxication, Offense Against Public Justice, and Battery – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of Orange Avenue

39 year old female

9/17/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Drugs – Misdemeanor on 900 block of Orange Avenue

19 year old male

9/17/2022: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 400 block of Glorietta Boulevard

25 year old male

9/18/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 400 block of A Avenue

26 year old male

9/18/2022: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 5000 block of Silver Strand Boulevard

61 year old male

9/20/2022: Child Molestation – Felony on 800 block of Jackman Street

58 year old male

9/20/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 300 block of Orange Avenue

59 year old female

9/20/2022: Driving Without a License and Lack of Evidence of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle – Misdemeanor on 3800 block of State Route 75

24 year old male

9/20/2022: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on Orange Avenue and Adella Avenue

29 year old male

9/20/2022: Driving While License Suspended, Lack of Evidence of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle, and Lack of Evidence of Vehicle Registration – Misdemeanor on 700 block of Olive Avenue

34 year old male

9/21/2022: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 1300 block of Orange Avenue

20 year old male

9/21/2022: Embezzlement – Misdemeanor on 100 block of B Avenue

43 year old male

9/21/2022: Receiving Stolen Property – Felony on 2000 block of National Avenue

32 year old male

9/23/2022: Owning an Invalid Firearm and Carrying a Loaded Firearm in Public – Felony on 800 block of 1st Street

19 year old male

9/23/2022: Carrying a Concealed Firearm, Carrying a Loaded Firearm in Public, and Unlawful Use of a Deadly Weapon – Felony on 800 block of 1st Street

19 year old male





