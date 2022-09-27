Coronado Crime Report: DUIs, Embezzlement and Firearms

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.
(September 17 through September 23)
Crimes Reported:
Traffic Accident on 1st Street
No injuries reported.
Hit and Run on 1st Street
No injuries reported.
Hit and Run on 2nd Street
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on C Avenue and 10th Street
Unknown injury reported.
Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Coronado Bay Bridge
Minor injury reported.
Traffic Accident on H Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard and Attu Avenue
Minor injury reported.
Traffic Accident on B Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on C Avenue and 4th Street
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and B Avenue
No injuries reported.
Arrests:
9/17/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 300 block of B Avenue
41 year old male
9/17/2022: Public Intoxication, Offense Against Public Justice, and Battery – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of Orange Avenue
39 year old female
9/17/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Drugs – Misdemeanor on 900 block of Orange Avenue
19 year old male
9/17/2022: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 400 block of Glorietta Boulevard
25 year old male
9/18/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 400 block of A Avenue
26 year old male
9/18/2022: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 5000 block of Silver Strand Boulevard
61 year old male
9/20/2022: Child Molestation – Felony on 800 block of Jackman Street
58 year old male
9/20/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 300 block of Orange Avenue
59 year old female
9/20/2022: Driving Without a License and Lack of Evidence of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle – Misdemeanor on 3800 block of State Route 75
24 year old male
9/20/2022: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on Orange Avenue and Adella Avenue
29 year old male
9/20/2022: Driving While License Suspended, Lack of Evidence of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle, and Lack of Evidence of Vehicle Registration – Misdemeanor on 700 block of Olive Avenue
34 year old male
9/21/2022: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 1300 block of Orange Avenue
20 year old male
9/21/2022: Embezzlement – Misdemeanor on 100 block of B Avenue
43 year old male
9/21/2022: Receiving Stolen Property – Felony on 2000 block of National Avenue
32 year old male
9/23/2022: Owning an Invalid Firearm and Carrying a Loaded Firearm in Public – Felony on 800 block of 1st Street
19 year old male
9/23/2022: Carrying a Concealed Firearm, Carrying a Loaded Firearm in Public, and Unlawful Use of a Deadly Weapon – Felony on 800 block of 1st Street
19 year old male