Eating for Your Health Never Tasted So Good

If you’re ready to add some new delicious recipes to your repertoire, the John D. Spreckels Center has you covered with their Eating for your Health – Vegetarian Options taught by Chef Mark.

Beginning September 28, through November 2, a class will be held weekly on Wednesdays from 2:30 to 4:30 pm. Chef Mark will teach students how to make mouthwatering dishes using fresh fruits, vegetables, beans and whole grains.

Students will learn about the nutritional facts, be guided in preparing two dishes and will enjoying eating their culinary creations as a group. September 28 dishes are Cauliflower Margherita Pizza and Cauliflower Pizza with Roasted Vegetables. The next class, on October 5, will teach participants to prepare Avocado and Tomato Tostadas and Black Bean Cakes topped with homemade guacamole.

If you would like a full list of dishes by week, please email [email protected] or call 619-522-7343. Register in advance as there is a class minimum that must be met.





