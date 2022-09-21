Coronado Crime Report (September 10 through September 16)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on 1st Street

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Strand Way

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Ocean Boulevard

No injuries reported.

Vandalism Report on Strand Way

Vandalism found to restrooms at Glorietta Bay Park.

Hit and Run on 6th Street and G Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 5th Street

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 10th Street

Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on 1st Street and I Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 2nd Street

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street

Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and 5th Street

No injuries reported.

Arrests:

9/10/2022: Larceny and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Felony on 1000 block of Ocean Boulevard

56 year old male

9/10/2022: Robbery, Assault With a Deadly Weapon, and Unlawful Use of a Deadly Weapon – Felony on 800 block of 1st Street

30 year old male

9/10/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 4th Street and G Avenue

24 year old female

9/11/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 7th Street

28 year old male

9/11/2022: Driving a Vehicle Without Registration and Lack of Evidence of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle – 1000 block of 3rd Street

23 year old male

9/12/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Drugs – Misdemeanor on 5000 block of Silver Strand Boulevard

20 year old female

9/14/2022: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 300 block of Orange Avenue

22 year old male

9/15/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of Orange Avenue

32 year old male

9/15/2022: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 3000 block of Tulagi Road

30 year old male

9/16/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of Isabella Avenue

33 year old male

9/16/2022: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 300 block of C Avenue

24 year old male

9/16/2022: Battery – Misdemeanor on 300 block of Orange Avenue

77 year old male





