Resurrection Preschool Celebrating 40 Years of Instilling a Love of Learning in Coronado 

This September marks the 40th anniversary of passionate teaching, learning, and growing at Resurrection Preschool in Coronado. Since the founding of the school in 1983, teachers and staff have dedicated themselves to guiding students’ formative years.

“Where your child’s love of learning, creative expression, self esteem, social development, and the chance to ‘just play’ are the basis for our teaching.”

The idea of “play” powerfully contributes to the philosophy rooted within the school. Incorporating the curriculum with attentive care in its preparation, kids are given the opportunity to get messy with a variety of activities. In addition to class lessons, kids can explore with outside play, conduct science experiments, complete art projects, and so much more.

Fostering a love of learning in a child that could last a lifetime is expressed by school Director Nancy Stringer. Stringer graduated in 1982 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Early Childhood Education. She explained how she originally “fell in love with the [preschool] age” as a caregiver for a teacher. Coupling this love of youth with a love for teaching, Stringer recognized how important those years are for students and pursued the opportunity to start a preschool.

Stringer shared that after 40 years in Coronado, there are times now when children that had once attended the preschool have grown into adulthood, and enroll their own children at Resurrection. It is truly beautiful to see generations grow with the love of learning still built into the walls of the school.

Located on 5th Street, the first day of school begins on September 9th, offering classes for children ages 2 ½ to 5 years old.

