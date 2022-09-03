Saturday, September 3, 2022
Education

Resurrection Preschool Celebrating 40 Years of Instilling a Love of Learning in Coronado 

2 min.
By Kaylee Smith
Resurrection Preschool
Resurrection Preschool at 1111 5th Street in Coronado celebrating 40 years.

This September marks the 40th anniversary of passionate teaching, learning, and growing at Resurrection Preschool in Coronado. Since the founding of the school in 1983, teachers and staff have dedicated themselves to guiding students’ formative years. 

“Where your child’s love of learning, creative expression, self esteem, social development, and the chance to ‘just play’ are the basis for our teaching.”  

The idea of “play” powerfully contributes to the philosophy rooted within the school.  Incorporating the curriculum with attentive care in its preparation, kids are given the opportunity to get messy with a variety of activities. In addition to class lessons, kids can explore with outside play, conduct science experiments, complete art projects, and so much more.  

Resurrection Preschool Student Artwork

Fostering a love of learning in a child that could last a lifetime is expressed by school Director Nancy Stringer. Stringer graduated in 1982 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Early Childhood Education. She explained how she originally “fell in love with the [preschool] age” as a caregiver for a teacher. Coupling this love of youth with a love for teaching, Stringer recognized how important those years are for students and pursued the opportunity to start a preschool.  

Stringer shared that after 40 years in Coronado, there are times now when children that had once attended the preschool have grown into adulthood, and enroll their own children at Resurrection. It is truly beautiful to see generations grow with the love of learning still built into the walls of the school.  

Located on 5th Street, the first day of school begins on September 9th, offering classes for children ages 2 ½ to 5 years old.  

For more information and enrollment details: Click Here

 

 

 



Kaylee Smith
Kaylee Smith
Kaylee was born and raised in San Diego, becoming an official Coronado local in 2015. As a homeschooler, her life has looked a little different from your average teenager. From cruising amusement parks mid week to attending community college since the age of 14, life as the oldest of five stays full. When not crafting together a story, she loves training Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, and playing beach volleyball. Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2022, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.