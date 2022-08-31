Wednesday, August 31, 2022
Former Coronado Resident Launches Non-Profit for Women Tennis Players

Serving Tennis Women is seeking to elevate the game of female tennis players in the San Diego area with "Fearless Tennis San Diego" to be held at Balboa Tennis Club, September 22, 6-8pm.

Serving Tennis Women was formed by a chance meeting in September 2021 by Orit Ostrowiak (former Coronado resident) and Christy Loehr (from Denver, Colorado). They discussed the need for a support system across levels for adult women tennis players seeking to better their game.

Vision

To guide and nurture adult-learner women tennis players mentally, to create friendships, to enhance health, to experience “healthy” competition, and to have fun. Result: getting to the next level in the sport. Let’s go!

https://servingtenniswomen.com/

With two successful events under its belt in the Denver area, Serving Tennis Women is seeking to elevate the game of female tennis players in the San Diego area through this event: Fearless Tennis San Diego. It will be held at Balboa Tennis Club, September 22, 6-8pm, featuring internationally recognized sport psychology consultant, Jeff Greenwald, as well as Hiromi Sasano, Tennis Director at Balboa Club, former professional tennis player, and coach.

For more information and to reserve tickets, click on this link (space is limited):
events.servingtenniswomen.com/FearlessTennisSanDiego.

 

 



