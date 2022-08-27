Coronado Students Back to School

Students are back to school this week and Coronado reminds drivers to be aware that roadways around schools will be filled with parents dropping off and picking up students, as well as bicycles, e-bikes, scooters and young pedestrians heading the classes.

To accommodate a later starting time due to a new state law, the City will have crossing guards on duty from 7:45 am to 8:30 am at Third Street and F Avenue, Fourth Street and F, Sixth Street and E Avenue, Sixth and H Avenue, and at Orange Avenue and Seventh Street.

Where crossing guards are not available, students should cross at marked cross walks and at signal lights, such as Orange and Sixth.

Please leave early, slow down and avoid distractions.






