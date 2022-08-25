Recreation’s After School Cooking Classes

This fall, Cooking Round the World is hosting after school culinary classes that infuse cultural education beginning on September 6, 2022. Under the guidance of trained chef-teachers, children ages 6-13 will be able to cook their way to fun each week!

Each six-week class focuses on seasonal, authentic and DELICIOUS recipes. Participants will learn to cook cultural foods with flair like street foods and comforting family meals – along with learning about exciting new ingredients and tools! This is a fabulous opportunity for a child to experience cultural acceptance while cooking and eating fun, exciting foods from ’round the world!

Jr Chefs will learn to chop, beat, whip and use many other culinary techniques required with each recipe. They will develop an understanding of kitchen safety, from proper knife use, to preventing burns and keeping germs away.

This class is a great way to cultivate enjoyment and confidence in the kitchen. Jr Chefs will use critical thinking, communication and problem solving to produce their culinary master pieces each week.

Cooking Round the World classes are offered at the Coronado Community Center on Tuesdays from 3:30-5 pm for children ages 6-13 (and from 1-2 pm for preschoolers ages 3-5 with their parent). To register for Cooking Round the World, check out the City of Coronado’s website at www.coronado.ca.us/register or call 619-522-7342.





