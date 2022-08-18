Coronado Cays Resort Proposal Public Meetings (Aug 31 and Sept 27)

Two public meetings are being held at which community members can learn about and provide feedback on a proposed project the Port of San Diego has received from Cays Resort, LLC for a mixed-use commercial recreation project on northern Grand Caribe Isle in the Coronado Cays. The proposal includes cottage-style RV vacation rentals and various commercial and public recreational amenities. (Note: the proposal does not include RV stalls for visitors to bring their own or rental RVs.) The proposal is available to view here.

Meeting details:

Wednesday, August 31, 6 p.m., Coronado Community Center, Nautilus Room, 1845 Strand Way, Coronado, CA 92118

Tuesday, September 27, 6 p.m., Coronado Cays Homeowners Association, 505 Grand Caribe Causeway, Coronado, CA 92118

Representatives from Cays Resort, LLC will present the proposed project as well as answer questions and receive feedback. Port staff will address questions about the Port’s process and potential next steps. It’s important to note that neither Port staff nor the Board of Port Commissioners have taken a position on the proposed project. In accordance with the lease with Cays Resort, LLC that began in 1968, there is a process for the tenant to propose development on the premises. The Port is considering the project pursuant to the lease and in good faith. Additional details are available on the Port’s website.

