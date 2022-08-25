Cays Resort Proposal Outreach to be Rescheduled

The Port of San Diego appreciates the public’s interest in a proposed development project received from Cays Resort, LLC (Cays Resort) to build a mixed-use commercial recreation project on northern Grand Caribe Isle. The proposal includes cottage-style RV vacation rentals and various commercial and public recreational amenities. (Note: the proposal does not include RV stalls for visitors to bring their own RVs or rental RVs.)

In further discussion and collaboration with Cays Resort, the earliest the proposed project will be presented to the Board of Port Commissioners is January 2023. With the updated schedule, Cays Resort has requested more time to plan for and provide community outreach, therefore the previously announced meetings scheduled for Wednesday, August 31 and Tuesday, September 27 will not be held.

Community engagement and input are very important to the Port, the City, and the development team. All parties will be working together to ensure the community has ample opportunity to learn more about and provide input on the proposed project in the coming months leading up to the Board of Port Commissioner’s meeting.

Note, neither Port staff nor the Board of Port Commissioners has taken a position on the proposed project. In accordance with the lease with Cays Resort that began in 1968, there is a process for the tenant to propose development on the premises. The Port is considering the project pursuant to the lease and in good faith.

Stay tuned for more information and details about upcoming community outreach opportunities.

