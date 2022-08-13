Presentation on Ongoing Sewage, Water Quality and Beach Closures (video)

On August 10th, the Coronado Democratic Club hosted a program on the sewage issue impacting both sides of the US-Mexico border. Participants included Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey, Coronado Cays resident Lance Rodgers, and EPA staff members Doug Liden, Environmental Engineer Region 9 San Diego Border Office, and Dr. Eric Dubinsky, Environmental Scientist. Imperial Beach Mayor Serge Dedina was scheduled to participate, but had an unanticipated conflict.

The discussion was extremely informative and many attendees said it gave them much greater insight into the sources of the problem, the solutions being pursued, and the new water quality testing being used.

For those who were unable to attend, the program was recorded and can be found on YouTube at https://youtu.be/WX0tC4S00x0.





