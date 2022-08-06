Saturday, August 6, 2022
Renee Cavanaugh Announces Candidacy for 2022 CUSD School Board

Letters to the Editor submitted to The Coronado Times are the opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the publisher, editors or writers of this publication. Submit letters to [email protected]

Submitted by Renee Cavanaugh

I am excited to share with the Coronado community my decision to run for the 2-year term as a member of the CUSD Governing Board in the upcoming election. I believe in our students and feel all decisions need to be made with one guiding principle – what is in their best interest. What will best prepare them for happy, healthy, productive lives.

Our school district is incredibly fortunate – we have teachers who are inspired, students who are engaged, families that are invested and a community that is supportive. And I feel confident that our community members share the following common values: all students should be valued and respected, all students can learn and achieve, and all students have different and unique perspectives that enrich our schools and our lives.

I believe our school board should establish and strengthen policies and practices that allow all students to reach their potential. I believe that by identifying needs and making decisions about issues that are research based, our school district will ensure that our students are prepared for life beyond CUSD. And I believe that a strong and collaborative governing board is necessary in order to provide the guidance and oversight needed to ensure student achievement.

I am a recently retired CUSD teacher who has been actively involved in community organizations since moving here in 2002. I have been president of the Coronado Junior Woman’s Club and the Optimist Club of Coronado. I was chair of the board for the Coronado Schools Foundation and was an active member of the board for the Coronado Promenade Concerts for several years. I have also held a variety of leadership roles within the district. You can find out more about me by visiting my FaceBook page Renee Cavanaugh for Coronado Schools. I am committed to our students and will work tirelessly for their success.

