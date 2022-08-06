Renee Cavanaugh Announces Candidacy for 2022 CUSD School Board

Submitted by Renee Cavanaugh

I am excited to share with the Coronado community my decision to run for the 2-year term as a member of the CUSD Governing Board in the upcoming election. I believe in our students and feel all decisions need to be made with one guiding principle – what is in their best interest. What will best prepare them for happy, healthy, productive lives.

Our school district is incredibly fortunate – we have teachers who are inspired, students who are engaged, families that are invested and a community that is supportive. And I feel confident that our community members share the following common values: all students should be valued and respected, all students can learn and achieve, and all students have different and unique perspectives that enrich our schools and our lives.

I believe our school board should establish and strengthen policies and practices that allow all students to reach their potential. I believe that by identifying needs and making decisions about issues that are research based, our school district will ensure that our students are prepared for life beyond CUSD. And I believe that a strong and collaborative governing board is necessary in order to provide the guidance and oversight needed to ensure student achievement.

I am a recently retired CUSD teacher who has been actively involved in community organizations since moving here in 2002. I have been president of the Coronado Junior Woman’s Club and the Optimist Club of Coronado. I was chair of the board for the Coronado Schools Foundation and was an active member of the board for the Coronado Promenade Concerts for several years. I have also held a variety of leadership roles within the district. You can find out more about me by visiting my FaceBook page Renee Cavanaugh for Coronado Schools. I am committed to our students and will work tirelessly for their success.

Renee Cavanaugh





