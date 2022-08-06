Application to Develop Grand Caribe Will Be Heard Sept. 13

The City of Coronado recently learned of an application to develop a “Cays RV Park” project on Grand Caribe Island in the Coronado Cays.

This project is on Port Tidelands within the jurisdiction of the Port District, and the Board of Port Commissioners would hear and make any decisions on the project. At the urging of Coronado’s Port Commissioner to allow more time to understand and comment on the proposal, consideration of this item was delayed to the Port Commission’s Sept. 13 meeting.

The City understands that there will be community outreach to Coronado residents from the Port prior to this meeting, with dates and meeting locations to be determined. The City will coordinate with the Port to ensure Coronado residents are aware of these opportunities for engagement on this proposal.

The renderings can be viewed HERE.

