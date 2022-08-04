Armchair Travel is Going to West Africa – August 23

If you want to learn more about a country, attending Armchair Travel is a great way to explore through the eyes of a knowledgeable traveler.

This month Diane Bell will present “Western Africa: Villages, Voodoo, Roadsides and Boubous” at the John D. Spreckels Center. Go on her month-long journey through Western Africa as she visits Burkina Faso, Benin, the Ivory Coast, Ghana, Senegal, Gambia and more.

Diane is an avid traveler and member of the “Traveler’s Century Club” since she retired as an English and piano teacher. When she is not traveling, she enjoys gardening and working on art projects. Her passion for traveling will inspire you and provide you with a beautiful tale of her travels to West Africa.

This presentation takes place on Tuesday, August 23 at 6:30 pm. Refreshments will be available at 6 pm. Cost to attend is $6 for residents and $7 for nonresidents. To register online, visit https://bit.ly/3PRqd0X or call 619-522-7343.





