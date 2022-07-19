Coronado Crime Report (July 9 through July 15)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Petty Theft Report on Coronado Bay Road

Victim reported Kindle stolen.

Traffic Accident on 10th Street and G Avenue

Minor injury reported. Two vehicles involved.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and B Avenue

No injuries reported. One vehicle involved.

Hit and Run on F Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and Pomona Avenue

No injuries reported.

Petty Theft Report on Orange Avenue

Victim reported electric scooter stolen.

Traffic Accident on Ynez Place

Two vehicles involved.

Traffic Accident on Strand Way

No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.

Petty Theft Report on Avenida Del Mundo

Victim reported bicycle stolen.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and C Avenue

Two vehicles involved.

Hit and Run on Orange Avenue and 5th Street

No injuries reported.

Petty Theft Report on Orange Avenue

Victim reported pillow stolen.

Petty Theft Report on E Avenue

Victim reported bicycle stolen.

Traffic Accident on 1st Street and Orange Avenue

No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.

Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard and Rainbow Drive

Unknown injury reported. Two vehicles involved.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and 4th Street

Two vehicles involved.

Arrests:

7/9/2022: Underage Possession of Cannabis – Infraction on 1000 block of 1st Street

18 year old male

7/9/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Drugs – Misdemeanor on 1st Street and I Avenue

61 year old male

7/9/2022: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on Silver Strand Boulevard and Tulagi Road

41 year old female

7/10/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 3rd Street and B Avenue

23 year old female

7/11/2022: Assault and Battery – Misdemeanor on 300 block of Alameda Boulevard

32 year old male

7/11/2022: Driving While License Suspended, Lack of Evidence of Vehicle Registration, and Inadequate Use of Seatbelts – Misdemeanor on 2000 block of 2nd Street

31 year old female

7/12/2022: Petty Theft – Misdemeanor on NASNI

33 year old female

7/14/2022: Driving While License Suspended and Lack of Evidence of Vehicle Registration – Misdemeanor on Silver Strand Boulevard and Rainbow Drive

41 year old female

7/14/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1st Street and Orange Avenue

21 year old female

7/15/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 7400 block of State Route 75

28 year old male

7/15/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on Alameda Boulevard and 3rd Street

25 year old female





