Coronado Crime Report (July 9 through July 15)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.
Crimes Reported:
Petty Theft Report on Coronado Bay Road
Victim reported Kindle stolen.
Traffic Accident on 10th Street and G Avenue
Minor injury reported. Two vehicles involved.
Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and B Avenue
No injuries reported. One vehicle involved.
Hit and Run on F Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and Pomona Avenue
No injuries reported.
Petty Theft Report on Orange Avenue
Victim reported electric scooter stolen.
Traffic Accident on Ynez Place
Two vehicles involved.
Traffic Accident on Strand Way
No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.
Petty Theft Report on Avenida Del Mundo
Victim reported bicycle stolen.
Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and C Avenue
Two vehicles involved.
Hit and Run on Orange Avenue and 5th Street
No injuries reported.
Petty Theft Report on Orange Avenue
Victim reported pillow stolen.
Petty Theft Report on E Avenue
Victim reported bicycle stolen.
Traffic Accident on 1st Street and Orange Avenue
No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.
Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard and Rainbow Drive
Unknown injury reported. Two vehicles involved.
Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and 4th Street
Two vehicles involved.
Arrests:
7/9/2022: Underage Possession of Cannabis – Infraction on 1000 block of 1st Street
18 year old male
7/9/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Drugs – Misdemeanor on 1st Street and I Avenue
61 year old male
7/9/2022: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on Silver Strand Boulevard and Tulagi Road
41 year old female
7/10/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 3rd Street and B Avenue
23 year old female
7/11/2022: Assault and Battery – Misdemeanor on 300 block of Alameda Boulevard
32 year old male
7/11/2022: Driving While License Suspended, Lack of Evidence of Vehicle Registration, and Inadequate Use of Seatbelts – Misdemeanor on 2000 block of 2nd Street
31 year old female
7/12/2022: Petty Theft – Misdemeanor on NASNI
33 year old female
7/14/2022: Driving While License Suspended and Lack of Evidence of Vehicle Registration – Misdemeanor on Silver Strand Boulevard and Rainbow Drive
41 year old female
7/14/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1st Street and Orange Avenue
21 year old female
7/15/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 7400 block of State Route 75
28 year old male
7/15/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on Alameda Boulevard and 3rd Street
25 year old female