Shaeffer No Longer Running for School Board

Submitted by Kevin Shaeffer

Friends, neighbors, and supporters of my campaign for CUSD School Board,

With a keen sense of parental obligation, I am announcing that I will no longer be seeking a position as a Trustee in the November election. Our family has reassessed school options that are the best fit for our children, and we have decided to pursue different tracks apart from CUSD.

Thank you to everyone who has supported me. Looking forward to the November election, please channel your support to electing four new CUSD Trustees who can earn back the trust of the community by steering clear of personal agendas, partisan agendas, and social-justice activism. Help make Coronado’s School Board functional again, with new Trustees who display balanced judgement, professionalism, and a focus on academic excellence.

Kevin Shaeffer





