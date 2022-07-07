Links to “Beach Water Quality” Added to CoronadoTimes.com for Immediate Updates

In an effort to keep the public informed for Coronado beach water quality, The Coronado Times has added links to the County of San Diego’s beach water quality website in multiple locations on their website. They include the CoronadoTimes.com header, footer and mobile menu bars.

The County information regarding beach water quality has been changing at a quicker pace due to new rapid DNA-based testing and our publication wants to make it easier to check conditions before entering the beach water.

On July 1, 2022, the County of San Diego will begin using a new beach water-safety category and signs at local beaches in its continuing efforts to educate and protect the public’s health.

The new “warning” category will join the existing advisory and closure categories. Warning signs will tell beachgoers that beach water may contain sewage and may cause illness if people come into contact with it.

