Tuesday, July 5, 2022
EntertainmentFeatured

Coronado Spotted in Streaming Thriller Starring Chris Pratt, “The Terminal List”

2 min.
By Coronado Times

A new thriller starring Chris Pratt as a Navy SEAL is now streaming on Amazon Prime – it’s called “The Terminal List.” Within the first few episodes, many local landmarks can be identified as scenes were filmed on the bridge, Coronado beach, Tidelands Park and other spots around town.

The series was based on a book by the same name, written by former Navy SEAL, Jack Carr. Here is a description of the streaming series: Navy SEAL Commander James Reece turns to vengeance as he investigates the mysterious forces behind the murder of his entire platoon. Free from the military’s command structure, Reece applies the lessons he’s learned from nearly two decades of warfare to hunt down the people responsible.

Season 1 Trailer:

Watch it on Amazon Prime: The Terminal List

 

 



Coronado Times
Coronado Times
Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2022, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.