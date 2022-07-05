Coronado Spotted in Streaming Thriller Starring Chris Pratt, “The Terminal List”

A new thriller starring Chris Pratt as a Navy SEAL is now streaming on Amazon Prime – it’s called “The Terminal List.” Within the first few episodes, many local landmarks can be identified as scenes were filmed on the bridge, Coronado beach, Tidelands Park and other spots around town.

The series was based on a book by the same name, written by former Navy SEAL, Jack Carr. Here is a description of the streaming series: Navy SEAL Commander James Reece turns to vengeance as he investigates the mysterious forces behind the murder of his entire platoon. Free from the military’s command structure, Reece applies the lessons he’s learned from nearly two decades of warfare to hunt down the people responsible.

Season 1 Trailer:

As I typed away on THE TERMINAL LIST in the office off the bedroom in our Coronado, CA rental during my final year in the military, it only made sense to pick the exact actor and director I wanted to bring James Reece’s story to life. Today, they are in this video. 🙏🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ySnRHIU4bR — Jack Carr (@JackCarrUSA) July 5, 2022

