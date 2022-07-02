Food Trucks, Concerts, Fireworks at the Coronado Golf Course on the 4th of July

The Golf Course will be closed to golfing on the Fourth of July so people can set up their fireworks viewing spots at any time.

The most direct access to the concerts, food trucks and fireworks display viewing is by entering the Golf Course from Glorietta Boulevard between Vista Place and Monterey Avenue (on the Tennis Center side) of Bay Circle. Most of the activities will be on and around the 16th fairway.

If you are planning to watch the fireworks from the Coronado Golf Course, there will be a firework safety zone near Stingray Point that must be kept clear for the fireworks display.

Starting at 6 pm on the Fourth, anyone inside the 700-foot firework safety zone emanating from the fenced fireworks launch area will be required to move. This also applies to boats.

The fireworks display will occur at 9 pm over Glorietta Bay.





