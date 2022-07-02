Saturday, July 2, 2022
CommunityCommunity News

Food Trucks, Concerts, Fireworks at the Coronado Golf Course on the 4th of July

1 min.
By Managing Editor

The Golf Course will be closed to golfing on the Fourth of July so people can set up their fireworks viewing spots at any time.

The most direct access to the concerts, food trucks and fireworks display viewing is by entering the Golf Course from Glorietta Boulevard between Vista Place and Monterey Avenue (on the Tennis Center side) of Bay Circle. Most of the activities will be on and around the 16th fairway.

If you are planning to watch the fireworks from the Coronado Golf Course, there will be a firework safety zone near Stingray Point that must be kept clear for the fireworks display.

Starting at 6 pm on the Fourth, anyone inside the 700-foot firework safety zone emanating from the fenced fireworks launch area will be required to move. This also applies to boats.

The fireworks display will occur at 9 pm over Glorietta Bay.

Coronado 4th of July Schedule



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2022, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.