Understanding Mental Health for Older Adults – July 14

This July don’t miss Sharp Coronado Healthcare’s presentation on “Understanding Mental Health for Older Adults” Thursday, July 14.

Maintaining health and wellness is important as people age, but older adulthood can bring unique challenges that can also impact mental health. Join clinicians from the Senior Intensive Outpatient program at Sharp Mesa Vista to learn how to recognize signs and symptoms of depression and anxiety in later adulthood. Also, learn about self-care tools that help lead to a more balanced and fulfilling life.

In addition to this informative presentation, Sharp Coronado Hospital Mindful Café chef will select a mind healthy dish, provide a cooking demonstration and offer delicious samples.

Taking care of oneself is the best gift an individual can give themselves. This presentation costs nothing but offers much in return. Registration is not required.

Please join Sharp at 1019 Seventh Street at 3 pm to hear about this important topic for older adults. For more information, call 619-522-7343.





