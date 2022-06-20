Monday, June 20, 2022
Drone and Sand-Level Footage: Low Tide Ride & Stride Huge Success

By Coronado Times

Drone video shot by Coronado’s Ken Bitar (KB Drone Services). Edited by Coronado’s Luke Johnson.

The Low Tide Ride & Stride is Coronado Rotary Club’s biggest fundraiser with a majority of the proceeds going to help support local combat-wounded veterans and first responders. With hundreds of thousands of dollars being donated over the years, the event has become an important asset to our local military community and first responders.

Amy Steward helped to manage the event and shared: The 25th Annual Low Tide Ride & Stride was a great success! We raised over $130,000 for combat wounded and first responders! The new 5K course was well received by participants, and the Sunset Park experience was really fun with Matt Heinecke in concert and 17 vendors and non-profits.

The sense of community in the park warmed my heart. It is what Coronado is all about.

Video from Ken Fitzgerald:

2022 Coronado Low Tide Ride & Stride from Ken Fitzgerald on Vimeo.

 

 



Coronado Times
Coronado Times
Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

