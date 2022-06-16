Celebrate Independence Day at the 2022 Big Bay Boom

Source: Port of San Diego

Get ready for a spectacular evening of pyrotechnics on San Diego Bay with the Port of San Diego’s Big Bay Boom. The annual holiday tradition is one of the most anticipated fireworks shows in the state and takes place at 9 p.m. on Monday, July 4, 2022.

Fireworks will be discharged simultaneously from four barges placed strategically around San Diego Bay. The barge locations are off the shorelines of Shelter Island, Harbor Island, North Embarcadero, and South Embarcadero. The show can be viewed from most anywhere along the northern and central parts of San Diego Bay, but the most popular areas to watch are at Shelter Island, Spanish Landing Park, Harbor Island, North Embarcadero, Seaport Village, and The Headquarters at Seaport District. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early, bring a lawn chair and blanket, and bring a radio to tune into the musical simulcast that will be broadcast live on KGB 101.5 FM radio.

Those who can’t make it to the show can watch it on Fox 5 San Diego, KTLA 5 Los Angeles, or Fox 40 Sacramento. The live telecast on these stations is from 8 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. A delayed broadcast will be on Fresno KGPE from 9 p.m. – 10 p.m. and on Bakersfield KGET from 10:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

“The Port of San Diego is proud to sponsor the Big Bay Boom,” said Port of San Diego Chairman Dan Malcolm. “This is one of the Port’s major annual holiday events and one that the region’s residents and visitors look forward to every year. It’s also an incredible economic boost for businesses that operate on and around San Diego Bay.”

A 2018 economic analysis conducted by Point Loma Nazarene University and the Fermanian Business & Economic Institute found that the Big Bay Boom generated over $10 million in incremental sales in 2018 for San Diego Bay area hotels, restaurants, retail shops, tour operators, museums, charter cruise firms, boat rental companies, and other businesses.

The Big Bay Boom has taken place every year since 2001, except for a pause in 2020 due to the pandemic. Last year, the fireworks show returned to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

For detailed information on the Port of San Diego Big Bay Boom, visit bigbayboom.com.

