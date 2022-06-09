2022 Coronado Crown Cup Winners

The Crown Cup is back and it was a huge success!
On Saturday and Sunday, June 4 and 5, the Coronado Tennis Association, in concert with Impact Activities, hosted the very popular, fun, competitive and much awaited Crown Cup doubles tournament.
Women’s 3.0-3.5
Event Winners: #9 Cynthia Hensersky 3.5 + Kelly Morgan 3.5
Consolation Winners: #1 Diana Meskimen 3.5 + Carrie Mickel 3.5
Men’s 3.0-3.5
Event Winners: #7 John Hubert 3.5 + David Coria 3.5
Consolation Winners: #3 Tom kereszti 3.5 + Alex Phillips 3.5
Women’s 4.0-4.5
Event Winners: #2 Tugce Varol 4.0 + Gaby Casasus 4.5
Consolation Winners: #1 Sheryl Munning 4.0 + Debbie McBride 4.0
Men’s 4.0-4.5
Event Winners: #4 Kenton Hems 4.0 + Hector Reyes 4.5
Consolation Winners: #2 Tom Mou 4.0 + Dee Domingo 4.0
8.0 Combined Mixed
Event Winners: #5 Kim Ostermarker 4.0 + Elsa Ostermarker 4.0
Consolation Winners: #3 Genevieve DeGrandchamp 4.0 + William Boyes 4.0
The Crown Cup.
Coronado’s one and only locally affiliated tennis tournament!