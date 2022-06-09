2022 Coronado Crown Cup Winners

The Crown Cup is back and it was a huge success!

On Saturday and Sunday, June 4 and 5, the Coronado Tennis Association, in concert with Impact Activities, hosted the very popular, fun, competitive and much awaited Crown Cup doubles tournament.

Women’s 3.0-3.5

Event Winners: #9 Cynthia Hensersky 3.5 + Kelly Morgan 3.5

Consolation Winners: #1 Diana Meskimen 3.5 + Carrie Mickel 3.5

Men’s 3.0-3.5

Event Winners: #7 John Hubert 3.5 + David Coria 3.5

Consolation Winners: #3 Tom kereszti 3.5 + Alex Phillips 3.5

Women’s 4.0-4.5

Event Winners: #2 Tugce Varol 4.0 + Gaby Casasus 4.5

Consolation Winners: #1 Sheryl Munning 4.0 + Debbie McBride 4.0

Men’s 4.0-4.5

Event Winners: #4 Kenton Hems 4.0 + Hector Reyes 4.5

Consolation Winners: #2 Tom Mou 4.0 + Dee Domingo 4.0

8.0 Combined Mixed

Event Winners: #5 Kim Ostermarker 4.0 + Elsa Ostermarker 4.0

Consolation Winners: #3 Genevieve DeGrandchamp 4.0 + William Boyes 4.0

The Crown Cup.

Coronado’s one and only locally affiliated tennis tournament!





