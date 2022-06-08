CoSA Senior Kendall Becerra Wins Broadway San Diego Best Actress Award

Source: Coronado Unified School District

Coronado School of the Arts senior Kendall Becerra took first place honors for Best Actress at the prestigious Broadway San Diego Awards competition held on May 29 at the Balboa Theatre. Becerra was chosen from ten semifinalists in the local high school musical theatre competition. She will go on to represent San Diego at the Jimmy Awards in New York City on June 27.

“It was a crazy week! We had rehearsals all week before the competition, then Saturday night was the prom, which was on a boat on the bay, and then Sunday was the competition. It was a hectic weekend, but I am so excited about this opportunity to go to the Jimmy’s,” said Becerra.

She shared that her mom was a professional actress and that they are very close. “My mom helps me a lot and helps keep things balanced. She suggested I skip the after-prom parties, which was a good idea! It probably paid off,” she laughed.

“I am really excited about going to New York, even though it’s just three days after graduation. It (Jimmy Awards) is seven days of singing, dancing, and acting. Everyone says that once you get there it’s not really about the competition, it’s a time to soak it up and learn. Previous winners have great advice, they say you have ‘nothing to prove, only to share’,” said Becerra.

Following her trip to NYC for the Jimmy Awards, Becerra will return briefly to San Diego before heading back to New York to attend Marymount Manhattan College where she will pursue a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Musical Theatre.

Becerra has participated in local theater groups since she was young, and spent the past four years in the CoSA Musical Theatre and Drama Conservatory. She has known that she wanted to sing and act since she was in kindergarten. “I know it sounds like something everyone says, but yes, my goal is to be on Broadway.”

If recent success is any indication, Becerra is well on her way to achieving her dream.

Last fall Becerra received acclaim for her role as the vaudevillian murderess nightclub singer Velma in the CoSA production of Chicago. This spring she wowed audiences as Donna Sheridan, the central character in CoSA’s packed house performances of Mamma Mia!. She was also a national semifinalist in the English Speaking Union Shakespeare Competition and sang the national anthem at the Salute To The Military Ball held at the Hotel del Coronado in April.

Becerra reflected on her achievements and experiences in her senior year at Coronado High School. “I feel very fortunate for all that I have done this year. I really don’t want to take any of it for granted or forget any of it. I have been journaling so that I can remember everything.”

