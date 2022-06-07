Coronado Crime Report (May 28 through June 3)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Hit and Run on Ocean Boulevard

No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.

Traffic Accident on 10th Street

No injuries reported.

Petty Theft on Orange Avenue and Loma Avenue

Victim reported bicycle stolen.

Traffic Accident on Isabella Avenue and Ocean Boulevard

Minor injury reported. Vehicle and pedestrian involved.

Vandalism Report at Coronado Public Library on Orange Avenue

Vandalism found on the coffee cart.

Vandalism Report on Grand Caribe Court

Vandalism found in men’s restroom.

Traffic Accident on Strand Way

No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.

Traffic Accident on Coronado Cays Boulevard

No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.

Traffic Accident on 2nd Street

No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.

Petty Theft Report on C Avenue

Victim reported bicycle stolen.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and Orange Avenue

Minor injury reported. Motorcycle and vehicle involved.

Petty Theft Report on McCain Boulevard

Suspect shoplifted items.

Grand Theft Report on Admiralty Cross

Victim reported electrical cable stolen.

Petty Theft Report on 7th Street

Victim reported theft from vehicle.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

Unknown injury reported. Vehicle and building involved.

Petty Theft Report on Orange Avenue

Suspect shoplifted items.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported. Vehicle ran into telephone pole.

Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard

Minor injury reported. Bicyclist and vehicle involved.

Hit and Run on D Avenue

No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.

Grand Theft Report on Ocean Boulevard

Victim reported phones stolen.

Hit and Run on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Petty Theft Report on Silver Strand Boulevard

Victim reported theft of medication.

Traffic Accident on H Avenue

No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.

Arrests:

5/28/2022: Driving Without a License and Lack of Evidence of Vehicle Registration – Misdemeanor on Alameda Boulevard and Ocean Boulevard

23 year old male

5/28/2022: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 100 block of Orange Avenue

50 year old male

5/28/2022: False Imprisonment, Battery, and Malicious Mischief – Felony on 500 block of Orange Avenue

51 year old female

5/28/2022: Carrying a Concealed Weapon and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Felony on 2000 block of Mullinex Drive

28 year old male

5/29/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Glorietta Plaza

22 year old male

5/29/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 2nd Street

52 year old female

5/29/2022: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 2nd Street

49 year old female

5/30/2022: Inflicting Corporal Injury – Felony on 800 block of 9th Street

27 year old male

5/31/2022: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 1500 block of 2nd Street

36 year old female

5/31/2022: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of Adella Avenue

20 year old male

5/31/2022: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of Adella Avenue

20 year old male

5/31/2022: Burglary – Misdemeanor on 600 block of McCain Boulevard

38 year old female

6/1/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1300 block of 1st Street

22 year old female

6/1/2022: Burglary, Forgery and Counterfeiting, and Possession of Counterfeited Items – Felony on 100 block of B Avenue

38 year old male

6/1/2022: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 300 block of Pomona Avenue

34 year old female

6/2/2022: Carrying a Concealed Weapon – Felony on 5000 block of Silver Strand Boulevard

37 year old male





