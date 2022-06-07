Coronado Crime Report (May 28 through June 3)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.
Crimes Reported:
Hit and Run on Ocean Boulevard
No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.
Traffic Accident on 10th Street
No injuries reported.
Petty Theft on Orange Avenue and Loma Avenue
Victim reported bicycle stolen.
Traffic Accident on Isabella Avenue and Ocean Boulevard
Minor injury reported. Vehicle and pedestrian involved.
Vandalism Report at Coronado Public Library on Orange Avenue
Vandalism found on the coffee cart.
Vandalism Report on Grand Caribe Court
Vandalism found in men’s restroom.
Traffic Accident on Strand Way
No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.
Traffic Accident on Coronado Cays Boulevard
No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.
Traffic Accident on 2nd Street
No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.
Petty Theft Report on C Avenue
Victim reported bicycle stolen.
Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.
Traffic Accident on 4th Street and Orange Avenue
Minor injury reported. Motorcycle and vehicle involved.
Petty Theft Report on McCain Boulevard
Suspect shoplifted items.
Grand Theft Report on Admiralty Cross
Victim reported electrical cable stolen.
Petty Theft Report on 7th Street
Victim reported theft from vehicle.
Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
Unknown injury reported. Vehicle and building involved.
Petty Theft Report on Orange Avenue
Suspect shoplifted items.
Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported. Vehicle ran into telephone pole.
Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard
Minor injury reported. Bicyclist and vehicle involved.
Hit and Run on D Avenue
No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.
Grand Theft Report on Ocean Boulevard
Victim reported phones stolen.
Hit and Run on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Petty Theft Report on Silver Strand Boulevard
Victim reported theft of medication.
Traffic Accident on H Avenue
No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.
Arrests:
5/28/2022: Driving Without a License and Lack of Evidence of Vehicle Registration – Misdemeanor on Alameda Boulevard and Ocean Boulevard
23 year old male
5/28/2022: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 100 block of Orange Avenue
50 year old male
5/28/2022: False Imprisonment, Battery, and Malicious Mischief – Felony on 500 block of Orange Avenue
51 year old female
5/28/2022: Carrying a Concealed Weapon and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Felony on 2000 block of Mullinex Drive
28 year old male
5/29/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Glorietta Plaza
22 year old male
5/29/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 2nd Street
52 year old female
5/29/2022: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 2nd Street
49 year old female
5/30/2022: Inflicting Corporal Injury – Felony on 800 block of 9th Street
27 year old male
5/31/2022: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 1500 block of 2nd Street
36 year old female
5/31/2022: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of Adella Avenue
20 year old male
5/31/2022: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of Adella Avenue
20 year old male
5/31/2022: Burglary – Misdemeanor on 600 block of McCain Boulevard
38 year old female
6/1/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1300 block of 1st Street
22 year old female
6/1/2022: Burglary, Forgery and Counterfeiting, and Possession of Counterfeited Items – Felony on 100 block of B Avenue
38 year old male
6/1/2022: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 300 block of Pomona Avenue
34 year old female
6/2/2022: Carrying a Concealed Weapon – Felony on 5000 block of Silver Strand Boulevard
37 year old male