“Best of Coronado Island” Starts June 15th – Nominate Your Favorite Coronado Businesses



It takes several different pieces coming together to help create something great – and it’s no different when it comes to life in Coronado. We want to give you the opportunity to nominate those people, places and things you love most about the area. The search is on for the finest restaurants, realtors, builders and various other categories of local Coronado businesses. Only an elite few we be crowned and earn the right to call themselves the best.

Nominations for the contest are set to begin at BestofCoronadoIsland.com on June 15th and will continue through July 1st. Whether you’re an owner, an employee, a customer or a fan, this is your opportunity to let your voice be heard.

For businesses, it’s a welcome opportunity to get their names on customers’ lips after the challenges of the last two years. It’s the perfect opportunity to shine a spotlight on the businesses throughout Coronado that have endured, innovated and found new and better ways to serve their customers.

The contest is produced by Elite Insights and we have partnered with these local organizations in Coronado: The Coronado Times, Coronado MainStreet, Coronado Happenings Facebook Group and The 92118 Facebook Group.

Best of Coronado Island provides an opportunity to celebrate those businesses and people who have worked so hard to keep our economy strong and community safe.

After all nominations are received, voting will begin on July 6th. Visitors may cast one vote per subcategory and are invited to return every day through July 20th to support their favorite local businesses. Gold and Silver award winners will be crowned in over 125 subcategories, classified within ten consolidated categories:

Activities and Entertainment

Business & Professional Services

Food and Beverage

General Services

Home and Garden

Lifestyle and Beauty

Medical

School

Shopping

Vehicle and Services

As with any competition, credibility is vital, and so the entire process will be handled by Elite Insights – an independent, third-party technology company that will ensure accurate results, while preventing fraudulent votes.

Winners will be announced and featured online at BestofCoronadoIsland.com, published in the Best of Coronado Island winners magazine on October 12th and multiple partner and social media channels. Best of Coronado Island plans to publish over 5,000 copies of the glossy, full-color volume that will be distributed throughout the community. Along with showcasing the winners, the magazine is designed to serve as a guidebook for both locals and visitors seeking the very best that the area has to offer. Who will wear the crown?

Set a reminder for June 15th and start nominating your favorite Coronado businesses by visiting: BestofCoronadoIsland.com.





