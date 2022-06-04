The Ultimate Sacrifice Foundation (TUSF) Warrior Ride – Finishes in Coronado June 18

The TUSF Warrior Ride is a coast-to-coast, 3,700 mile bicycle ride from Boston, MA to Coronado, CA conducted by Army Veteran Kyle Bigue to raise awareness regarding the elevated rates of suicidal ideation and post-traumatic stress within our Nation’s Service Member, Veteran, and Gold Star Family communities. This monumental endeavor began on 29 April with Kyle touching the Atlantic Ocean in Boston, and will end on June 18 when he touches the Pacific Ocean in Coronado.

On Saturday, 29 April 2022, Kye Bigue, a Combat Veteran, Warrior, and Brother, touched the Atlantic Ocean in Boston, MA and began the 3,700 mile, coast-to-coast Warrior Ride.

1,200 miles later on Saturday, May 14, 2022, Kyle reached Bloomington, IL. After weeks of battling the cold and the rain, Kyle arrived safely and The Ultimate Sacrifice Foundation (TUSF) was afforded the amazing opportunity to host an event in honor of the late SGT Anthony Maddox and his Gold Star Family. This event was special to Kyle and the TUSF Staff, as many of us were there the day Anthony gave his life in service to our Nation

2,200 miles into the Warrior Ride, Kyle reached Golden, CO. On May 28, 2022, Kyle and TUSF were on the receiving end of the Rocky Mountain’s finest hospitality.

Now, Kyle has entered the third and final leg of his journey where he will traverse the Rocky Mountains, cross the Arizona deserts, and make his way to the beautiful Coronado, CA!

When all is said and done, on June 18, 2022, Kyle will touch the Pacific Ocean and signal the monumental completion of 3,700 miles in under 7 weeks, bringing the TUSF Warrior Ride to a conclusion. To honor Kyle’s accomplishment and continue TUSF’s mission, we will be hosting a finish line event at the Coronado Island Marriott Resort & Spa from 11:00am to 2:00pm PST. Tickets to this event can be purchased at: www.donorbox.org/events/335608

In order for TUSF to continue our mission of battling addiction and mental health issues within our Military Community and sending struggling individuals to get the medical treatment they need and deserve free of charge, we need your help. Please consider our sponsorship opportunities below and make the last stop of The Warrior Ride in Coronado the most powerful and impactful one yet.

Remember, all donors and sponsors will receive receipts for charitable tax deductions and write-offs.

Or, if you would like to join TUSF Family while supporting Kyle and the Warrior Ride directly, we challenge you to donate ten cents per mile. That’s a $370.00 donation that will go towards mitigating suicidal ideation and post-traumatic stress among our Nation’s Military Communities while assisting Kyle in accomplishing his mission.

Direct donations to the Warrior Ride can be made at: www.t-usf.org/warrior-ride-donate For more information, please visit: www.t-usf.org

Warrior Ride Sponsor Packages

About The Ultimate Sacrifice Foundation:

The Ultimate Sacrifice Foundation is a veteran-founded and operated non-profit organization dedicated to improving the health, well-being, and resilience of our Nation’s Service Members, Veterans, and Gold Star Families through community-healing events, reunions, and health & wellness programs. A primary tenet of our mission-set is to mitigate the increased rates of suicidal ideation and post-traumatic stress among our target communities by sending Service Members, Veterans, or Gold Star Family members struggling with their mental health to partnering treatment facilities.





