Recreation Gets Kids Moving with Dance Camps

This summer Coronado Recreation and Golf Services Department is offering five different specialty dance camps! Check out the options and give your child an unforgettable summer.

“KinderTots® Camp” Will help toddlers from ages 24-36 months to develop their gross motor skills and creative movement through music. Camps are held July 18-22 and July 25-29 from 9:00-9:45am.

“KinderDance® Camp” Teaches ballet, tap, acrobatics and creative moment for young ones ages three to five years old. Camps will be held July 18-22 and July 25-29 from 10:00-10:45am.

“Acro and Dance Camp” is a combination class where participants learn tumbling and acrobatic skills while incorporating dance movements for finesse. There are multiple age groups and times for the weeks of July 5-8 and August 1-5 open for registration.

“Dance Camp,” July 11-15 and July 25-29. teaches a variety of dance styles such as: hip hop, jazz and contemporary dance. This is a great way to allow your child to explore different ways to move to music.

“Hip Hop Camps” will have your budding dancers dancing to familiar beats while working on movements choreographed by our experienced instructors. Camps are open to enroll for the weeks of June 20-24 and August 8-12.

Heart to Art (H2A) Dance Team members can attend the “H2A Dance Camps,” June 27-July 1 from 10:00-11:30am for the 4-8 year old team members and 12:30-3:00pm for team members ages 9 and older. These camps will have participants hone in on their hip hop dance skills and work on performing as a group.

At the end of the week participants in each camp will have a performance to show parents their new dance moves! All dance camps are held in the Coronado Community Dance Studio.

Dance is an outlet for children who like to move. It encourages friendship through collaboration, self-expression, coordination, rhythm – and so much more. These camps are taught by exciting, energetic, experienced, and talented instructors. Reserve your space today to ensure your child’s spot. For more information or to register for these camps, visit www.coronado.ca.us/recreation or call 619-522-7342.





