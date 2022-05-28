Summer Music Camps for Youth

Coronado Recreation and Golf Service’s Music Camps are offering youngsters a chance to be inspired by music. For one week, younger children will explore the wonder of playing a percussion instrument, singing songs and dancing to the rhythm of a cool beat while using ribbons. Older campers will play melodies on xylophones and recorders, frolic to folk dances and work on keeping a steady beat. There are so many benefits for a developing young mind as they are given the tools to create and take part in each activity – all while learning music theory.

The summer fun kicks off with our first “Music Camp” for ages 5 to 7, June 20-24 from 10 am to 12 pm at the Coronado Community Center. Next up: “Music, Melodies and Making Memories” camp is June 27-July 1 for ages 6 to 9 from 10 am to 1 pm. Both camps will challenge your child’s intellect, social-emotional learning, motor skills, language development and overall literacy. Music helps the body and mind work together but most of all, music brings joy to the soul.

To immerse your child in a week-long adventure in music, check out the City of Coronado’s brochure at www.coronado.ca.us/register or call 619-522-7342.





