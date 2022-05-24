Tuesday, May 24, 2022
June Fitness Classes for 50+ at John D. Spreckels Center

1 min.
By City of Coronado

The John D. Spreckels Center June fitness classes are open for registration. There are a few additions this month that you may be interested in.

June Fitness Offerings:

Line Dancing (Level 1)

Line Dancing (Level 2)

Zumba Gold

Tai Chi

Restorative Yoga and Stretch

Strength, Balance and Flexibility Monday (chair based)

Strength, Balance and Flexibility Wednesday (chair based)

Chair Yoga – Register by phone or in-person.

If any of these classes are of interest but you are unable to attend the whole month, try a class when it’s convenient for you with our walk-in option! For questions, call 619-522-7343 or visit us at 1019 Seventh Street.

Whether you are looking to maintain a fitness goal or start a fitness journey, we’re looking forward to putting some play in your day!

City of Coronado
City of Coronadohttp://www.coronado.ca.us/recreation

