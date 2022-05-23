Care for the Caregiver – June 8

Monday, May 23, 2022
If you find yourself caring for someone – whether it’s your mom, dad, grandma, or patient, Sharp Coronado Hospital wants to support you. Wednesday, June 8 at 5 pm, Sharp Mesa Vista clinicians from the Senior Intensive Outpatient program will be at the John D. Spreckels Center to speak about “Care for the Caregiver.”

This one-hour presentation will focus on teaching strategies to help manage the challenges of supporting those who can no longer completely live independently. In addition, attendees will learn tips and tools for taking care of themselves while being reminded how caring for oneself also benefits the ones you are caring for.

Often those who give care forget about themselves. Attend this free presentation to be refreshed and armed with new knowledge.

The John D. Spreckels Center is located at 1019 Seventh Street in Coronado. A reservation is not required. Sharp provides presentations based on community input and requests. Take advantage of a presentation provided by experts in the field of aging and self-care.  It’s a great gift to give yourself!

 

 

 



