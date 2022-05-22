Sunday, May 22, 2022
Sports

Coronado Rotary Club Honors Outstanding Student Athletes

1 min.
By Rotary Club of Coronado

Coronado High School Athletic Director Robin Nixon presented this year‘s top student athletes at a recent Rotary Club meeting at the Coronado Yacht Club. These students are the cream of the crop — leaders in the classroom as well as on the field. Each student was awarded an sports action shot taken by school photographer, Kel Casey.

May is Youth Month in Rotary and the Student Athletic Awards program is always a Club favorite with many parents in attendance. Our future looks very bright with these fine young leaders at the helm. Congratulations to all!

Connor Buckley: Soccer, Mesa College
Neil Capin: Lacrosse, Ole Miss
Samantha Christie: Soccer, UC Santa Barbara
Michelle Croteau: Water Polo, UC Berkeley
Ana de la Lama: Tennis, University of San Francisco
Zane Delcore: Football/Track, JC
Jack Hunt: Soccer, Princeton
Riley McGrath: Soccer, Vassar
Tony Miley: Baseball, Bryant University
Ryan Ward: Baseball, University of Arkansas
Allie White: Lacrosse, Kennesaw State

Submitted by: Suzanne Manuel, Coronado Rotary Club

 

 

 

 

 



Rotary Club of Coronado
Rotary Club of Coronado

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2022, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.