Coronado Rotary Club Honors Outstanding Student Athletes

Coronado High School Athletic Director Robin Nixon presented this year‘s top student athletes at a recent Rotary Club meeting at the Coronado Yacht Club. These students are the cream of the crop — leaders in the classroom as well as on the field. Each student was awarded an sports action shot taken by school photographer, Kel Casey.

May is Youth Month in Rotary and the Student Athletic Awards program is always a Club favorite with many parents in attendance. Our future looks very bright with these fine young leaders at the helm. Congratulations to all!

Connor Buckley: Soccer, Mesa College

Neil Capin: Lacrosse, Ole Miss

Samantha Christie: Soccer, UC Santa Barbara

Michelle Croteau: Water Polo, UC Berkeley

Ana de la Lama: Tennis, University of San Francisco

Zane Delcore: Football/Track, JC

Jack Hunt: Soccer, Princeton

Riley McGrath: Soccer, Vassar

Tony Miley: Baseball, Bryant University

Ryan Ward: Baseball, University of Arkansas

Allie White: Lacrosse, Kennesaw State

Submitted by: Suzanne Manuel, Coronado Rotary Club





