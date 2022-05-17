Tuesday, May 17, 2022
FeaturedSports

Islanders Girls Lacrosse Advances to CIF Semifinals – Play Tonight @ 7p (Home)

4 min.
By Clark Fahrenthold

 

The Islanders Girls Lacrosse Team celebrates their 12-8 victory over Carlsbad on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Coronado. (Photo by Joan C. Fahrenthold)

There are certain pressures that can come with being the No. 1 seed in the playoffs. The expectations are for you to make a championship run, be the best of the best, and never blink in the face of adversity.

And in last Saturday’s CIF quarterfinals match, the Islanders proved they were worthy of that No. 1 overall seed as they took down the Lancers of Carlsbad High School to advance to the CIF semi-finals.  

Saturday afternoon’s game started as a back and forth contest with both teams netting two quick goals, the two for the Islanders coming courtesy of Allie White and Ella Ackerly to tie things at 2-2 early in the first half. 

Carlsbad defenders surround Coronado Islander Allie White (center) as she takes a shot on goal during the playoff game against Carlsbad Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Coronado. The Islanders went on to win 12-8. (Photo by Joan C. Fahrenthold)

However, the following 10 minutes would be controlled by the visiting Lancers as they would add two more goals to build a to 4-2. During those minutes, it was not that the Islanders’ offense could not respond; it’s just that the Carlsbad goalie would not let anything pass. 

Ackerly, Julia Mineo, White, and Riley McGrath all sent in shots on goal, but none found the back of the net.  

The early first-half defect forced head coach Caroline Carlson to call a timeout and get the team regrouped. Whatever the message was during that time, it clearly resonated with her squad. After the timeout, Coronado would tally two quick goals, one from a shooting space foul and the other on a nice driving-low shot from Mineo. 

And the Coronado offense wasn’t done. Following a save by Allyson Bryant and a groundball by Marianna Dick, the Islanders would quickly run out into transition. After a few passes, the ball found Ackerly, who sent one past the goalie to make it a 5-4 Islander lead with just under two minutes to play in the first half. 

In fact, the girls in green and white’s ability at times to turn defense into offense would be a difference-maker for them on Saturday evening. 

Coronado Islander Julia Mineo (center) looks to split a pair of Carlsbad defenders during the playoff game against Carlsbad Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Coronado. The Islanders went on to win 12-8. (Photo by Joan C. Fahrenthold)

In the final minute of the half, the Islanders’ offense would add another goal to its total thanks to an unassisted goal by Mineo to give the Islanders a 6-4 lead going into halftime. 

As hot as Coronado ended the first half offensively, they would come out with even more offensive firepower in the second half. Allie White would add two more goals for the Islanders in the first six minutes, extending the Islander lead to 8-4.

Coronado Islander Allie White is pushed by a Carlsbad defender as she brings the ball down field during the playoff game against Carlsbad Saturday May 14, 2022 in Coronado. The Islanders went on to win 12-8. (Photo by Joan C. Fahrenthold)

Then on the following possession, after yet another drop ball win by Lauren Hundley, McGrath got in on the scoring action with a goal off an assist from Mallory Morrissey to give Coronado a 9-4 lead. 

While it appeared that the Islanders had seized all momentum and extinguished any hopes Carlsbad had, the Lancers didn’t give up. Carlsbad responded to Coronado’s 4-0 goal run with a 4-0 goal run of their own to make it a 9-8 game with just over six minutes to play. 

Despite letting their lead shrink, Coronado was not phased. The Islanders quickly responded with another three goals, with two coming from White and the other from Hundley, making it a 12-8 game with three minutes to go. 

Also, the Islander defense would play their finest ball in those final minutes. Bryant tallied a save while defenders like Katie Collins, Emma Fabiszak, Hannah Fabiszak, and Marianna Dick played great on-ball defense to seal Coronado’s 12-8 victory and punch their ticket to the CIF Semifinals. 

The Lady Islanders will be back in action tonight at 7 pm (home match) as they take on La Jolla Country Day with a trip to the CIF Championship on the line. 

 



Clark Fahrenthold
Clark Fahrenthold
Clark is a recent graduate from Sonoma State University where he received his BA in Communications and a minor in History. In his free time, he enjoys playing golf, tennis, and running. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2022, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.