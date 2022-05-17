Coronado Crime Report (May 8 through May 13)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on McCain Boulevard

No injuries reported. Three vehicles involved.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street

No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.

Traffic Accident on 5th Street

No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.

Petty Theft Report on Ocean Boulevard

Victim reported cell phone stolen.

Vandalism Report on 1st Street

Victim reported tire slashed.

Traffic Accident on F Avenue and 4th Street

No injuries reported. Vehicle and semi with trailer involved.

Traffic Accident on Old Fort Emory Boulevard and Silver Strand Boulevard

Unknown injury reported.

Grand Theft Report on Prospect Place

Victim reported electric motorized wheelchair stolen.

Petty Theft Report on Avenida del Mundo

Victim reported two bicycles stolen.

Petty Theft Report on Isabella Avenue and F Avenue

Victim reported wallet stolen.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and Loma Avenue

No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.

Burglary Vehicle Report on Isabella Avenue

Victim reported tools taken.

Traffic Accident on 6th Street and Glorietta Boulevard

Minor injury reported. Golf cart rolled over.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and 3rd Street

No injuries reported. Three vehicles involved.

Petty Theft Report on Orange Avenue

Victim reported bicycle stolen.

Arrests:

5/8/2022: Assault and Malicious Mischief – Felony on 1300 block of 2nd Street

35 year old male

5/10/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Driving on the Wrong Side of the Road – Misdemeanor on Coronado Bay Bridge

30 year old male

5/10/2022: Larceny – Felony on 900 block of E Avenue

32 year old male

5/12/2022: Driving While License Suspended and Lack of Evidence of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle – Misdemeanor on 200 block of Prospect Place

46 year old male

5/12/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of Orange Avenue

27 year old male

5/12/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Making Unsafe Lane Changes – Infraction on Silver Strand Boulevard and Coronado Cays Boulevard

24 year old male

5/13/2022: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of C Avenue

25 year old female

5/13/2022: Possession of a Controlled Substance for Sale – Felony on 1700 block of Strand Way

24 year old male





